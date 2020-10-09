Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 4,247 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 25.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael L. Konig sold 26,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $327,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs purchased 2,500 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $56,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BRG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $12.49.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

