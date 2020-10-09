Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XNTK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 77.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,130,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock opened at $121.88 on Friday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $61.25 and a 1-year high of $128.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.84.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

