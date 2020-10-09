Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 10,828 ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned about 0.95% of ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 by 218.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SMDD opened at $10.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15. ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32.

About ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 ETF is an exchange traded fund, which seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The ETF seeks a return of -300% of the return of an index (target) for a single day. The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a used measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance.

