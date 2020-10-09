Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 9,015 Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 268.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $470,000.

RODM opened at $26.39 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $29.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.58.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

