Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,999,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,352,000.

NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $153.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.26 and its 200-day moving average is $131.00. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $154.73.

About iShares US Consumer Goods ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

