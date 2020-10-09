Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 427 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in Netflix by 57.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 688.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 39.7% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $56,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $531.79 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.57 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $234.53 billion, a PE ratio of 89.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total value of $680,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218 shares in the company, valued at $110,892.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $4,169,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,696,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,795 shares of company stock valued at $101,673,310 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BofA Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $498.85.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

