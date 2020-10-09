Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Takes Position in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 5,028.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter.

HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%.

About HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

