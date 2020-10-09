Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,886,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,039,384,000 after acquiring an additional 447,549 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,048,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $21,230,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,408,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,964,548,000 after acquiring an additional 205,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 214,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,069,000 after acquiring an additional 198,352 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.20.

NOC opened at $319.68 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01. The company has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

