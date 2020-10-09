Beer Money (BEER) Trading Up 194.5% This Week

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 50.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Beer Money token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000318 BTC on major exchanges. Beer Money has a total market cap of $585,341.14 and $106,918.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beer Money has traded up 194.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beer Money alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019961 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00041949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006417 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.30 or 0.04877132 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00055558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032022 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a token. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,700,000 tokens. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io.

Beer Money Token Trading

Beer Money can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beer Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beer Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.