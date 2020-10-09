Beetle Coin Market Capitalization Hits $345,468.76 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $24.68, $7.50 and $13.77. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $345,468.76 and approximately $25,268.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00053684 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

BEET is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 241,476,865 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $5.60, $51.55, $18.94, $24.68, $13.77, $24.43, $7.50, $50.98, $32.15, $20.33 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

