Berenberg Bank Boosts Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$51.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EDV. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$38.50 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Mining has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.91.

Shares of TSE EDV opened at C$32.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.17, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.05. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$15.68 and a 1 year high of C$39.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.34.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$350.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$495.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 9,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.16, for a total value of C$295,228.80.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

