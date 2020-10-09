Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $53.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Berry Global’s diversified business structure enables it to mitigate the adverse impacts of weakness in one end market, with strength across others. The company is likely to gain from acquisitions it made over time. The RPC Group buyout has been enhancing growth opportunities in the plastic and recycled packaging industry. Its focus on improving operational productivity, along with its cost-reduction actions and partnerships across the value chain, is likely to be beneficial. In the past three months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, the pandemic-induced market downturn and weakness in the industrial markets are concerning. Rising costs and expenses might weigh on its margins in the quarters ahead. High debt levels may raise its financial obligations and hurt profitability. The stock looks more leveraged than the industry.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BERY. ValuEngine lowered Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.47.

BERY stock opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.53. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $54.98.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $514,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $514,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 52,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $2,868,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,916 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,487. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 22,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 16,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

