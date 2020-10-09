BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CSFB raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group stock opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.88. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 884,306 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,724,000 after acquiring an additional 84,369 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Asset Management Ltd now owns 332,177 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 70,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.