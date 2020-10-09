BidaskClub Upgrades IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on IT Tech Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IT Tech Packaging from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. CIBC increased their price target on IT Tech Packaging from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on IT Tech Packaging from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IT Tech Packaging from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.23.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $47.10 on Thursday. IT Tech Packaging has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $47.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.71.

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $803.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from IT Tech Packaging’s previous dividend of $0.19.

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

