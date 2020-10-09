Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Trading Up 9.9%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) rose 9.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.52. Approximately 1,220,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,177,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The company has a market cap of $187.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $227.94 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 97.56%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $32,130.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,941.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 72.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 44,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 22,495 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 157.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 25,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 31.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 141,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

