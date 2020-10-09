Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Big Lots from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Big Lots from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Big Lots from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.08.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.71. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $57.24. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.51.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Big Lots will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $819,750.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 99.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Big Lots by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Big Lots by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

