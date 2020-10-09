Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.08.

Get Big Lots alerts:

BIG stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.51. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $819,750.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 141,724 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Big Lots by 58.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Big Lots by 3,998.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 98,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 95,992 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Big Lots by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 320,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 19,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the first quarter worth about $293,000.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.