BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TECH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens downgraded BIO-TECHNE from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $253.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Craig Hallum raised BIO-TECHNE from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $211.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $280.80.

TECH opened at $261.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.79 and a 200-day moving average of $245.58. BIO-TECHNE has a fifty-two week low of $155.17 and a fifty-two week high of $286.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.88.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $175.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.70 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 19.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 365.8% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 39.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

