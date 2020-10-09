BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) and Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EYPT) Head-To-Head Survey

BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) and Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioForce Nanosciences $20,000.00 1,069.04 -$50,000.00 N/A N/A Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals $20.36 million 3.27 -$56.79 million ($0.48) -1.11

BioForce Nanosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

BioForce Nanosciences has a beta of -1.14, meaning that its share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BioForce Nanosciences and Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals 0 2 1 0 2.33

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 557.89%. Given Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than BioForce Nanosciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.7% of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioForce Nanosciences N/A -442,575.50% -307,215.56% Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals -229.34% -452.45% -67.31%

Summary

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals beats BioForce Nanosciences on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioForce Nanosciences

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private labels products with distributors and manufacturing providers. The company sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers, and online under the BioForce Eclipse brand. BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

About Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis. The company also offers DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), an intraocular product for the treatment of postoperative ocular inflammation; and Vitrasert (ganciclovir), a sustained release implant for the treatment of cytomegalovirus retinitis. In addition, it develops YUTIQ shorter-acting uveitis for the treatment of NIPU; and Durasert tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Further, the company's development program focuses on developing sustained release products using its Durasert and Verisome technology platforms to deliver drugs to treat chronic diseases. It has strategic collaborations with Alimera Sciences, Inc., Bausch & Lomb, OncoSil Medical UK Limited, and Ocumension Therapeutics. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

