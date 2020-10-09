BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLFS. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

BLFS opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $914.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.80 and a beta of 1.44.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $50,990.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,668.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,416.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,708 shares of company stock worth $6,937,094 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 12.5% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 979,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 108,495 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 60.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 674,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 255,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 39,861 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 26.6% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 380,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 80,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 82.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 256,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 116,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

