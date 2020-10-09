Bitcoin Interest Trading 13.1% Higher Over Last Week (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 9th. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $64,815.52 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00570631 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00072995 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00048102 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000676 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.