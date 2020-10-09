Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $3,480.45 and $2.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00046983 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,065.74 or 1.00111053 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001434 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000341 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00152785 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00025221 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com.

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

