Bluzelle (BLZ) Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $25.48 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bluzelle has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. One Bluzelle coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $10.39, $33.94 and $13.77.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019961 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00041949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006417 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $538.30 or 0.04877132 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00055558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032022 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

BLZ is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,032,846 coins. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

