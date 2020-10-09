BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Citizens (NYSE:CIA)

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 31.62% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Citizens stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.93 million, a PE ratio of 97.50 and a beta of 0.41. Citizens has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 0.97%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Citizens by 25.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 48,747 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Citizens by 13.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens by 112.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 31,129 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Citizens by 80.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to international residents in approximately 20 countries through 1,110 independent marketing consultants, as well as through approximately 50 independent marketing firms and consultants throughout the United States.

