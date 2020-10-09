BMO Capital Markets Lowers Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) (TSE:MFI) Price Target to C$30.00

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) (TSE:MFI) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) stock opened at C$25.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$28.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.03. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.77.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) (TSE:MFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.3700001 EPS for the current year.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

