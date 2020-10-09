BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for K PLUS S AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their market perform rating on shares of K PLUS S AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KPLUY. Scotiabank raised K PLUS S AG/ADR from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of K PLUS S AG/ADR in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPLUY opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. K PLUS S AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $7.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

