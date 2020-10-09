BNP Paribas Upgrades Equifax (NYSE:EFX) to Outperform

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $190.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Equifax from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Equifax from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.81.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $161.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Equifax has a one year low of $103.01 and a one year high of $181.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.30. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Bryson R. Koehler sold 8,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,478.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $2,883,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,118 shares of company stock worth $4,303,414 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

