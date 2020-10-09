BOMB (BOMB) Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a market cap of $471,260.13 and $72,454.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00004657 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00046871 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,061.15 or 1.00216833 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001436 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000341 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00152735 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00025414 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 917,572 tokens and its circulating supply is 916,784 tokens. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.