boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

BHOOY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Liberum Capital cut boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Get boohoo group alerts:

BHOOY opened at $94.10 on Friday. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $52.73 and a 1-year high of $105.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.98 and a 200-day moving average of $76.33.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.