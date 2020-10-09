Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Receives $717.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $717.92.

SAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $353.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $920.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $866.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $628.69. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $290.02 and a 52 week high of $935.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $452.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.36, for a total value of $8,793,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 18,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.02, for a total transaction of $14,984,821.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,781.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,554 shares of company stock valued at $66,976,511 over the last 90 days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 4,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

