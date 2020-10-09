BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Get BPOST SA/ADR alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BPOSY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BPOST SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BPOST SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of BPOST SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPOSY opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. BPOST SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $12.04.

BPOST SA/ADR Company Profile

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BPOST SA/ADR (BPOSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BPOST SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BPOST SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.