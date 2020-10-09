BP’s (BP) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

BP (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised BP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.99.

BP stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.75. BP has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $40.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.99). BP had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BP will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 23,269 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in BP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $914,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in BP by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 31,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in BP by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

