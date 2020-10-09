Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $136.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,379,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,229 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 418.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,043,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,789,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,228 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,084,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,541,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,196 shares in the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

