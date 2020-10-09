BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.69% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

BRFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut BRF from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bradesco Corretora raised BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut BRF from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of BRF stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. BRF has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $9.40.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. BRF had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 3.52%. Analysts expect that BRF will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of BRF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,246,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BRF by 4.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of BRF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 669,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 85,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BRF by 42.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 25,875 shares during the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

