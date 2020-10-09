Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 65.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MNRL. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.18.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Shares of MNRL opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.61 million, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 2.54. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $21.85.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $12.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ben M. Brigham purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 5,457,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $44,098,781.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 49.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 39,275 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 53.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 178,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 159.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,394 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.