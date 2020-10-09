Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MNRL. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.18.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $548.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $21.85.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $12.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Chairman Ben M. Brigham purchased 22,000 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 5,457,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $44,098,781.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,937,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,381 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,055,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,383,000 after purchasing an additional 322,068 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,017,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,913,000 after purchasing an additional 173,767 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,399,000 after purchasing an additional 406,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,998,000 after purchasing an additional 362,732 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

