Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bright Mountain Media, Inc. owns, acquires and manages websites customized which provide users, primarily military and public safety personnel as well as veterans and retirees with information, news, products, videos and services. The company’s websites contain a number of sections which includes originally written news content, blogs, forums, career information, products and videos. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, FL. “

Separately, Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Bright Mountain Media in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

BMTM stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bright Mountain Media has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35.

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Bright Mountain Media had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 87.79%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bright Mountain Media will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc, owns and manages websites in the United States. The company operates websites, which provides information, news, and entertainment to military, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It also offers video, display, mobile, and native advertisements, as well as provides focused promotion for advertisers of products and services.

