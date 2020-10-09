Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) PT Raised to $15.50

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BSIG. BofA Securities upgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brightsphere Investment Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightsphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brightsphere Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

BSIG opened at $14.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.65.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 110.07% and a net margin of 25.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group during the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 34.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 434,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 112,409 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at about $830,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,154,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after acquiring an additional 296,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 79,276 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

