Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. Its operating business segment consists of GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France and International. The company’s products includes sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers and energy drinks. Its brands include 7Up; Ballygowan; Britvic Mixers, Juices and Cordials, Britvic; C&C; Club Mixers; Club Orange; DaFruta; Drench; Energise Sport; Fruit Shoot; Gatorade; J2O; Lipton; Maguary; MiWadi; Mountain Dew; Pepsi Max; Purdey’s; R Whites; Robinsons; Squash’d; Tango; Tesseire and TK. Britvic Plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Britvic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTVCY opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Britvic has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored drinks.

