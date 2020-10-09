Wall Street brokerages expect Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) to announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.21. Limestone Bancorp posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.99%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

In other Limestone Bancorp news, Director W Glenn Hogan purchased 18,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $206,393.00. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 251,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 913.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter worth $96,000. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LMST opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31. Limestone Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $18.49.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

