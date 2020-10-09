Brokerages Expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $473.67 Million

Analysts expect that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will post $473.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $467.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $487.60 million. Saia posted sales of $468.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $418.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Saia’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAIA. Bank of America started coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.62.

SAIA stock opened at $142.27 on Tuesday. Saia has a 1 year low of $61.46 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.07.

In other Saia news, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $722,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,774.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total value of $57,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Saia in the first quarter worth $50,743,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 343.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 390,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,396,000 after buying an additional 302,390 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Saia by 233.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 375,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after buying an additional 262,600 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter worth about $18,106,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Saia by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 922,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,805,000 after buying an additional 180,566 shares during the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

