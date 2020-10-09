Brokerages Set AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Price Target at $36.10

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.10.

AU has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.29 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of AU stock opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

