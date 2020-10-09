Brokerages Set Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) PT at $49.50

Shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.67.

Several research firms have commented on BCC. BofA Securities cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Carlile sold 16,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $777,834.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,287.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,349. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 6.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,528,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,096,000 after purchasing an additional 148,743 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,735,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,303,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,998,000 after acquiring an additional 109,860 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,495,000 after acquiring an additional 261,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,366,000 after acquiring an additional 271,644 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.28. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $50.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

