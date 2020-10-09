Brokerages Set Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Price Target at $6.00

Shares of Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on BWEN. TheStreet raised shares of Broadwind Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Broadwind Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Broadwind Energy in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Broadwind Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BWEN opened at $3.93 on Friday. Broadwind Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a market cap of $66.21 million, a P/E ratio of -65.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Broadwind Energy had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $54.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Broadwind Energy will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 19,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $60,046.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWEN. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy in the second quarter worth $931,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy in the second quarter worth $130,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy in the first quarter worth $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy in the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy in the second quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

