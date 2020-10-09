Brokerages Set Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Target Price at $13.50

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Commscope in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Commscope in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Commscope from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Commscope in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Commscope in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Commscope by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 722,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after buying an additional 53,222 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Commscope by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 442,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 184,295 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Commscope during the 2nd quarter worth $1,666,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Commscope by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,755,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,102,000 after acquiring an additional 87,486 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Commscope by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commscope stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.71. Commscope has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a positive return on equity of 33.85%. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Commscope will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

