Brokerages Set Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Price Target at $144.75

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $172.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 47.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 101.5% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34,717 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.6% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5,720.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $107.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.57. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

