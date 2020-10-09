Brokerages Set Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Target Price at $112.43

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,808,000 after purchasing an additional 931,386 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,754,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,735,000 after purchasing an additional 203,778 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,541,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,798,000 after purchasing an additional 951,912 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $513,931,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $100.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.80. Marriott International has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The business’s revenue was down 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.