Brokerages Set Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) PT at $39.48

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.48.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.03. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 35.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 97,799 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 80,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

