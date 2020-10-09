Brokers Set Expectations for Nasdaq, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.91. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $124.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.17 and its 200 day moving average is $118.17. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $137.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.79 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 1,075.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 25,108 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 238.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 23.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 341,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,401,000 after acquiring an additional 65,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 78.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $200,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,063,827 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

