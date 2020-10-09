Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. produces cement, ready-mix concrete and construction aggregates. Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy. “

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Buzzi Unicem stock opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26. Buzzi Unicem has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $23.01.

About Buzzi Unicem

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Buzzi Unicem (BZZUF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.